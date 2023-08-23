Tuesday's Liga MX schedule features several top-tier games, including a matchup between Puebla FC and Mazatlan FC.

In terms of live coverage, we've got everything you need to know regarding Tuesday's Liga MX action here. Take a look at the links below.

Puebla FC (0-1-3) makes the trip to play Mazatlan FC (0-2-2) at Estadio de Mazatlan in Mazatlán.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: TUDN

Favorite: Mazatlan FC (+125)

Mazatlan FC (+125) Underdog: Puebla FC (+195)

Puebla FC (+195) Draw: (+250)

Club Tijuana de Caliente (1-1-1) travels to take on Guadalajara Chivas (3-1-0) at Estadio Akron in Zapopan.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: NBC Universo

Favorite: Guadalajara Chivas (-125)

Guadalajara Chivas (-125) Underdog: Club Tijuana de Caliente (+310)

Club Tijuana de Caliente (+310) Draw: (+270)

Pumas UNAM (1-3-0) travels to face FC Juarez (2-2-0) at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez.

Game Time: 11:05 PM ET

Game Time: 11:05 PM ET
TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

Favorite: FC Juarez (+155)

FC Juarez (+155) Underdog: Pumas UNAM (+170)

Pumas UNAM (+170) Draw: (+225)

