How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 25
Kutter Crawford gets the nod on the mound for the Boston Red Sox aiming to slow down Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers are second in baseball with 197 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.
- Los Angeles ranks third in MLB with a .456 slugging percentage.
- The Dodgers have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.254).
- Los Angeles is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.6 runs per game (705 total).
- The Dodgers are third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .338.
- The Dodgers' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 12th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- Los Angeles has a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.230).
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 15th in Major League Baseball with 149 home runs.
- Boston is fifth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox have a team batting average of .265 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.
- Boston has scored the sixth-most runs in baseball this season with 638.
- The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .331.
- The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.
- Boston has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.
- Boston has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.34) in the majors this season.
- The Red Sox rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.316 WHIP this season.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lance Lynn will aim to claim his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Dodgers, his 26th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 5.60 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday, Aug. 18 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- Lynn has nine quality starts under his belt this season.
- Lynn will try to prolong a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per appearance).
- He is looking to make his third straight outing with no earned runs given up.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox's Crawford (6-6) will make his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit.
- In 16 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- In 16 starts this season, Crawford has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of four innings per appearance.
- He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/19/2023
|Marlins
|W 3-1
|Home
|Caleb Ferguson
|Eury Pérez
|8/19/2023
|Marlins
|W 3-1
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Braxton Garrett
|8/22/2023
|Guardians
|L 8-3
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/24/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-1
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Xzavion Curry
|8/24/2023
|Guardians
|W 9-3
|Away
|Caleb Ferguson
|Gavin Williams
|8/25/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Kutter Crawford
|8/26/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|James Paxton
|8/27/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Tanner Houck
|8/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Zac Gallen
|8/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Merrill Kelly
|8/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Brandon Pfaadt
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/20/2023
|Yankees
|W 6-5
|Away
|Josh Winckowski
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/21/2023
|Astros
|L 9-4
|Away
|James Paxton
|Cristian Javier
|8/22/2023
|Astros
|L 7-3
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Justin Verlander
|8/23/2023
|Astros
|W 7-5
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Jose Urquidy
|8/24/2023
|Astros
|W 17-1
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|J.P. France
|8/25/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Lance Lynn
|8/26/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Julio Urías
|8/27/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Bobby Miller
|8/28/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Cristian Javier
|8/29/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Jose Urquidy
|8/30/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|J.P. France
