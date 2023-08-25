The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario and his .857 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .263 with 21 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 27 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 60th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Rosario enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .625 with three homers.

Rosario has reached base via a hit in 67 games this year (of 111 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.2% of his games this season, and 5% of his chances at the plate.

Rosario has had at least one RBI in 28.8% of his games this year (32 of 111), with two or more RBI 18 times (16.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 42 games this year (37.8%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 51 .281 AVG .243 .319 OBP .304 .557 SLG .414 25 XBH 18 15 HR 5 43 RBI 20 55/12 K/BB 44/15 0 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings