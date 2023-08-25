Right now the Carolina Panthers have been given +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Panthers this season on Fubo!

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Panthers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

A total of eight Panthers games last season hit the over.

Carolina ranked fourth-worst in total offense (306.2 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 22nd with 350.2 yards allowed per contest.

Last year the Panthers were 5-4 at home, but they picked up only two away victories.

Carolina was winless (0-4) as favorites and 6-6 as underdogs.

In the NFC South the Panthers were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Panthers Impact Players

Miles Sanders rushed for 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games last year for the Panthers.

Click here to read about Sanders' 2023 fantasy outlook!

In 14 games with the Panthers, Andy Dalton passed for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.7%.

Should you draft Dalton in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!

In the Panthers' passing game a season ago, Adam Thielen scored six TDs, catching 70 balls for 716 yards (42.1 per game).

Is Thielen worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!

Chuba Hubbard ran for 466 yards (33.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 14 games.

Click here to learn more about Hubbard's 2023 fantasy value!

As a tone-setter on defense, Frankie Luvu totaled 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and one interception in 15 games last year.

Bet on Panthers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Panthers Player Futures

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons - +8000 2 September 18 Saints - +4000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +3500 4 October 1 Vikings - +4000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +2200 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +2500 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Texans - +20000 9 November 5 Colts - +15000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +6000 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1500 12 November 26 @ Titans - +10000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +10000 14 December 10 @ Saints - +4000 15 December 17 Falcons - +8000 16 December 24 Packers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +3000 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +10000

Odds are current as of August 25 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.