The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. (.488 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mets.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.419), slugging percentage (.568) and OPS (.988) this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.

Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 76.2% of his games this year (96 of 126), with at least two hits 55 times (43.7%).

In 20.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Acuna has driven home a run in 49 games this year (38.9%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

He has scored in 79 of 126 games this season, and more than once 27 times.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 59 .336 AVG .333 .431 OBP .407 .577 SLG .560 32 XBH 28 14 HR 14 37 RBI 37 39/42 K/BB 33/26 29 SB 29

Giants Pitching Rankings