Kevin Pillar vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kevin Pillar -- with a slugging percentage of .185 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the hill, on August 26 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar is batting .222 with eight doubles, six home runs and six walks.
- Pillar has gotten a hit in 25 of 61 games this season (41.0%), including six multi-hit games (9.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 61), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Pillar has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (26.2%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (6.6%).
- He has scored in 18 of 61 games (29.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|30
|.177
|AVG
|.256
|.215
|OBP
|.279
|.339
|SLG
|.451
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|11
|18/3
|K/BB
|20/3
|2
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Walker (4-2) takes the mound for the Giants in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.14 ERA in 46 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the righty threw a scoreless third of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies without allowing a hit.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.14, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 34 games this season. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
