Kevin Pillar -- with a slugging percentage of .185 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the hill, on August 26 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar is batting .222 with eight doubles, six home runs and six walks.

Pillar has gotten a hit in 25 of 61 games this season (41.0%), including six multi-hit games (9.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 61), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Pillar has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (26.2%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (6.6%).

He has scored in 18 of 61 games (29.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 30 .177 AVG .256 .215 OBP .279 .339 SLG .451 6 XBH 8 2 HR 4 9 RBI 11 18/3 K/BB 20/3 2 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings