Eddie Rosario vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Eddie Rosario and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (186 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants and Tristan Beck on August 27 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Giants.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .262 with 21 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 29 walks.
- He ranks 61st in batting average, 103rd in on base percentage, and 26th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 60.2% of his 113 games this year, with at least two hits in 23.0% of them.
- In 18 games this season, he has hit a home run (15.9%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Rosario has an RBI in 33 of 113 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored a run in 43 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|53
|.281
|AVG
|.240
|.319
|OBP
|.307
|.557
|SLG
|.406
|25
|XBH
|18
|15
|HR
|5
|43
|RBI
|21
|55/12
|K/BB
|44/17
|0
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- The Giants surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Beck will start for the Giants, his first this season.
- The 27-year-old righty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 28 appearances so far.
- In 28 appearances this season, he has compiled a 3.34 ERA and averages 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .235 against him.
