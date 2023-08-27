The list below tells you how to watch or live stream every Little League World Series game that's airing on Fubo on Sunday, August 27, so you don't need to worry about missing a single pitch.

Watch even more Little League baseball games with ESPN+!

Little League World Series Games Streaming Live Today

Watch

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with all the Little League World Series action all tournament long on Fubo and ESPN+!