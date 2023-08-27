Orlando Arcia vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Orlando Arcia (.323 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Tristan Beck and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Giants.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks while batting .275.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 62nd and he is 66th in slugging.
- Arcia has had a hit in 67 of 106 games this season (63.2%), including multiple hits 28 times (26.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15 games this year (14.2%), homering in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Arcia has driven home a run in 33 games this year (31.1%), including more than one RBI in 14.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 38.7% of his games this season (41 of 106), with two or more runs 11 times (10.4%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|49
|.289
|AVG
|.261
|.352
|OBP
|.311
|.454
|SLG
|.428
|16
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|7
|29
|RBI
|20
|43/17
|K/BB
|35/14
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- The Giants surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Beck makes his first start of the season for the Giants.
- The 27-year-old right-hander has 28 appearances in relief this season.
- In his 28 games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .235 against him. He has a 3.34 ERA and averages 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
