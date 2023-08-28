The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks while batting .276.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, 61st in on base percentage, and 69th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

Arcia has recorded a hit in 68 of 107 games this year (63.6%), including 28 multi-hit games (26.2%).

He has gone deep in 15 games this year (14.0%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 33 games this season (30.8%), Arcia has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (14.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 41 times this year (38.3%), including 11 games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 50 .289 AVG .262 .352 OBP .312 .454 SLG .426 16 XBH 16 8 HR 7 29 RBI 20 43/17 K/BB 35/14 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings