Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Ryan McMahon and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 8:40 PM ET).

Braves vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Morton Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Charlie Morton (13-10) for his 26th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Morton has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to four.

The 39-year-old's 3.37 ERA ranks 14th, 1.384 WHIP ranks 49th, and 10 K/9 ranks 13th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Aug. 23 7.0 2 0 0 11 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 16 6.0 4 0 0 10 1 at Mets Aug. 11 5.0 3 0 0 4 7 at Cubs Aug. 6 4.1 4 5 5 4 4 vs. Angels Jul. 31 6.0 6 3 3 8 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: -115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 175 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 29 home runs, 69 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen 61 bases.

He's slashed .335/.418/.572 on the year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Aug. 28 4-for-5 4 1 5 8 2 at Giants Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 at Giants Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Mets Aug. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 24 doubles, three triples, 43 home runs, 86 walks and 112 RBI (133 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .272/.381/.597 slash line so far this year.

Olson enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .421 with three doubles, a triple, three walks and four RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Giants Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Giants Aug. 26 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 at Giants Aug. 25 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Mets Aug. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has put up 118 hits with 26 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .253/.336/.464 on the season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 28 2-for-2 1 1 2 5 0 at Orioles Aug. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Orioles Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 119 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 61 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .258/.294/.430 slash line so far this year.

Tovar heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double, a home run and four RBI.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Orioles Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Rays Aug. 23 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

