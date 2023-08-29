Michael Harris II -- batting .273 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, on August 29 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rockies.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has 21 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .285.

He ranks 16th in batting average, 66th in on base percentage, and 59th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Harris II has recorded a hit in 71 of 107 games this year (66.4%), including 24 multi-hit games (22.4%).

He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (10 of 107), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Harris II has an RBI in 27 of 107 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 41 of 107 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 57 .305 AVG .268 .346 OBP .320 .494 SLG .415 19 XBH 17 6 HR 6 22 RBI 19 36/9 K/BB 41/16 8 SB 11

Rockies Pitching Rankings