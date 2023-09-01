The Atlanta Dream (17-19) will visit the Minnesota Lynx (17-19) after dropping eight road games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, September 1, 2023.

There is no line set for the game.

Dream vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ION

Dream vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Lynx 83 Dream 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Lynx

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-0.9)

Minnesota (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 165.4

Dream vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Atlanta's record against the spread is 17-16-0.

This year, 15 of Atlanta's 35 games have gone over the point total.

Dream Performance Insights

On offense the Dream are the fifth-ranked team in the league (82.8 points per game). On defense they are third-worst (84.2 points conceded per game).

On the boards, Atlanta is third-best in the league in rebounds (35.7 per game). However it is third-worst in rebounds conceded (35.3 per game).

The Dream are ninth in the WNBA in turnovers per game (13.9) and sixth in turnovers forced (13.1).

The Dream are ninth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (6.6 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage (34.3%).

The Dream are fourth in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.2 per game) and fourth in 3-point percentage defensively (33.5%).

Atlanta attempts 28.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 22.4% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 71.8% of its shots, with 77.6% of its makes coming from there.

