At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center today, No. 4-ranked Elena Rybakina will match up with No. 30 Sorana Cirstea in the highlight of a eight-match schedule in the US Open (round of 32).

US Open Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: September 1

Watch on Fubo! Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch the US Open Today - September 1

Match Round Match Time Karolina Muchova vs. Taylor Townsend Round of 32 11:00 AM ET Xinyu Wang vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Round of 32 11:00 AM ET Iga Swiatek vs. Kaja Juvan Round of 32 12:15 PM ET Jelena Ostapenko vs. Bernarda Pera Round of 32 12:30 PM ET Caroline Wozniacki vs. Jennifer Brady Round of 32 2:00 PM ET Lin Zhu vs. Belinda Bencic Round of 32 5:00 PM ET Elise Mertens vs. Cori Gauff Round of 32 7:00 PM ET Elena Rybakina vs. Sorana Cirstea Round of 32 9:00 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Rybakina vs. Cirstea

Rybakina is 38-12 on the year, with two tournament wins.

Cirstea is 20-17 in 17 tournaments so far this year, but has come up short in clinching any tournament titles.

Through 50 matches this year (across all court types), Rybakina has played 20.6 games per match and won 56.7% of them.

Rybakina has played 31 matches on hard courts this year, and 22.2 games per match.

Thus far this year, Rybakina has won 34.9% of her return games and 78.6% of her service games.

Cirstea is averaging 23 games per match through her 37 matches played this year across all court types, with a 51.1% game winning percentage.

Cirstea averages 21.7 games per match and 9.9 games per set in 25 matches on hard courts this year.

Cirstea has a 69.9% service game winning percentage on all surfaces (272 service games won out of 389) and a 31.5% return game winning percentage (121 return games won out of 384).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Qinwen Zheng Kaia Kanepi 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 Round of 64 Katie Boulter Yafan Wang 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 Round of 64 Peyton Stearns Clara Tauson 6-3, 6-0 Round of 64 Lucia Bronzetti Eva Lys 6-3, 6-2 Round of 64 Liudmila Samsonova Tamara Korpatsch 6-3, 6-3 Round of 64 Clara Burel Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-2 Round of 64 Aryna Sabalenka Jodie Anna Burrage 6-3, 6-2 Round of 64 Ekaterina Alexandrova Lesia Tsurenko 6-1, 6-3 Round of 64 Elina Svitolina Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 Round of 64 Madison Keys Yanina Wickmayer 6-1, 6-2 Round of 64 Marketa Vondrousova Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-2 Round of 64 Daria Kasatkina Sofia Kenin 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 Round of 64 Marie Bouzkova Petra Martic 6-1, 6-2 Round of 64 Ons Jabeur Linda Noskova 7-6, 4-6, 6-3 Round of 64 Greet Minnen Sachia Vickery 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 Round of 64 Jessica Pegula Patricia Maria Tig 6-3, 6-1 Round of 64

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.