The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-0) will look to upset the UCLA Bruins (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at the Rose Bowl. The Bruins are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 14.5 points. An over/under of 65.5 points has been set for the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCLA vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.

Coastal Carolina vs. UCLA Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Pasadena, California
  • Venue: Rose Bowl

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Coastal Carolina vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCLA Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline
BetMGM UCLA (-14.5) 65.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UCLA (-14.5) 65.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel UCLA (-14.5) 65.5 -710 +490 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet UCLA (-14.5) - -556 +400 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico UCLA (-14.5) - -700 +500 Bet on this game with Tipico

Coastal Carolina vs. UCLA Betting Trends

  • Coastal Carolina won four games against the spread last year, failing to cover or pushing nine times.
  • The Chanticleers did not cover the spread when an underdog by 14.5 points or more last year (in one opportunity).
  • UCLA won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.
  • The Bruins were 3-3 ATS last season when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Sun Belt +600 Bet $100 to win $600

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.