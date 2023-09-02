Coastal Carolina vs. UCLA: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-0) will look to upset the UCLA Bruins (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at the Rose Bowl. The Bruins are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 14.5 points. An over/under of 65.5 points has been set for the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCLA vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.
Coastal Carolina vs. UCLA Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Pasadena, California
- Venue: Rose Bowl
Coastal Carolina vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCLA Moneyline
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCLA (-14.5)
|65.5
|-650
|+450
|DraftKings
|UCLA (-14.5)
|65.5
|-700
|+500
|FanDuel
|UCLA (-14.5)
|65.5
|-710
|+490
|PointsBet
|UCLA (-14.5)
|-
|-556
|+400
|Tipico
|UCLA (-14.5)
|-
|-700
|+500
Coastal Carolina vs. UCLA Betting Trends
- Coastal Carolina won four games against the spread last year, failing to cover or pushing nine times.
- The Chanticleers did not cover the spread when an underdog by 14.5 points or more last year (in one opportunity).
- UCLA won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.
- The Bruins were 3-3 ATS last season when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+600
|Bet $100 to win $600
