The Utah State Aggies (0-0) will look to upset the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 25.5 points. The over/under is 45 in the outing.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Utah State matchup in this article.

Iowa vs. Utah State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Iowa City, Iowa
  • Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa Moneyline Utah State Moneyline
BetMGM Iowa (-25.5) 45 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Iowa (-25.5) 45 -2400 +1200 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Iowa (-25.5) 45 -4000 +1400 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - -3333 +1250 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Iowa (-25) - -4000 +1200 Bet on this game with Tipico

Iowa vs. Utah State Betting Trends

  • Iowa compiled an 8-5-0 ATS record last year.
  • Utah State compiled a 4-9-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Aggies covered the spread once when an underdog by 25.5 points or more last year (in two opportunities).

Iowa & Utah State 2023 Futures Odds

Iowa
To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000
Utah State
To Win the National Champ. +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000
To Win the MWC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

