In one of the two matchups on the Ligue 1 slate on Saturday, Stade Rennes and Stade Brest 29 square off at Stade Francis-Le Ble.

Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today

Watch Stade Brest 29 vs Stade Rennes

Stade Rennes (1-2-0) journeys to play Stade Brest 29 (2-0-1) at Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Stade Rennes (+115)

Stade Rennes (+115) Underdog: Stade Brest 29 (+220)

Stade Brest 29 (+220) Draw: (+275)

Watch AS Monaco vs RC Lens

RC Lens (0-1-2) travels to take on AS Monaco (2-1-0) at Stade Louis II in Fontvieille.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: AS Monaco (+110)

AS Monaco (+110) Underdog: RC Lens (+220)

RC Lens (+220) Draw: (+285)

