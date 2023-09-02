The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. (.409 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.420), slugging percentage (.580) and total hits (183) this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.

Acuna will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .522 with three homers in his last games.

Acuna has picked up a hit in 103 of 134 games this season, with multiple hits 59 times.

Looking at the 134 games he has played this season, he's homered in 29 of them (21.6%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.

In 52 games this year (38.8%), Acuna has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 62.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 21.6%.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 67 .336 AVG .340 .431 OBP .410 .577 SLG .583 32 XBH 34 14 HR 17 37 RBI 47 39/42 K/BB 34/29 29 SB 34

