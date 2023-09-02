The No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (0-0) and South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) square off at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on September 2, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC. North Carolina is favored by 2.5 points in the game. The game has an over/under of 64.5.

North Carolina ranked 26th in scoring offense (34.4 points per game) and 102nd in scoring defense (30.8 points allowed per game) last year. South Carolina totaled 32.2 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 38th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranked 87th, allowing 28.8 points per contest.

South Carolina vs. North Carolina Game Info

North Carolina vs South Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline North Carolina -2.5 -110 -110 64.5 -110 -110 -140 +115

Week 1 SEC Betting Trends

South Carolina Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina compiled a 7-5-1 ATS record last year.

The Gamecocks were 4-4 ATS last season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

South Carolina games hit the over eight out of 13 times last year.

South Carolina was an underdog eight times last season and won four of those games.

South Carolina had a record of when it was set as the underdog by +115 or more by oddsmakers last season.

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler last year racked up 3,011 passing yards with 18 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 66.2% completion percentage.

Rattler also provided value on the ground, scrambling for 56 yards (0.8 YPC) and three touchdowns.

MarShawn Lloyd generated 572 rushing yards (5.2 yards per carry) and nine TDs.

As a pass-catcher, Lloyd compiled 18 catches (on 28 targets) for 176 yards and two touchdowns.

Last season Antwane Wells Jr. caught 68 balls on 92 targets for 928 yards and six touchdowns.

Jalen Brooks got 47 targets last year and turned them into 33 receptions (2.5 per game) for 504 yards and one TD.

Jordan Burch was on the field for 13 games, delivering 3.5 sacks to go with six TFL and 48 tackles.

Sherrod Greene accumulated 2.5 sacks to go along with two TFL, 55 tackles, and one interception in 13 games.

Tonka Hemingway played in 13 games and totaled 29 tackles, six TFL, and four sacks.

A key contributor on defense, DQ Smith had two interceptions to go with 39 tackles, one sack, and two passes defended.

