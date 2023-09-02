The Buffalo Bulls (0-0) will look to upset the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 27.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 54.5 points.

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • City: Madison, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Wisconsin Moneyline Buffalo Moneyline
BetMGM Wisconsin (-27.5) 54.5 -5000 +1350
DraftKings Wisconsin (-27.5) 54.5 -3600 +1500
FanDuel Wisconsin (-27.5) 54.5 -4000 +1400
PointsBet - - -5000 +1450
Tipico Wisconsin (-27.5) - -4000 +1200

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

  • Wisconsin compiled a 6-7-0 ATS record last year.
  • The Badgers won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 27.5-point favorites.
  • Buffalo compiled a 7-5-1 record against the spread last year.

Wisconsin & Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds

Wisconsin
To Win the National Champ. +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000
Buffalo
To Win the MAC +900 Bet $100 to win $900

