The Pittsburgh Panthers (0-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Wofford Terriers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.

Pittsburgh ranked 50th in total offense this year (405.5 yards per game), but it played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 23rd-best in the FBS with 405.5 yards allowed per game. With 431.3 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked 25th-worst in the FCS, Wofford were forced to lean on its 100th-ranked offense (322 yards per contest) to keep it competitive last season.

Wofford vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Wofford vs. Pittsburgh Key Statistics (2022)

Wofford Pittsburgh 322 (93rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.5 (49th) 431.3 (98th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.8 (30th) 96.2 (118th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.6 (42nd) 225.8 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.8 (78th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (89th) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (22nd)

Wofford Stats Leaders (2022)

Jimmy Weirick completed 58.1% of his passes and threw for 2,479 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

Kyle Parsons averaged 44.3 rushing yards and tallied three rushing touchdowns.

Nathan Walker ran for seven touchdowns on 311 yards a year ago.

Landon Parker was targeted 2.4 times per game and collected 664 receiving yards and two touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Dylan Djete caught 22 passes last season on his way to 298 yards and one receiving touchdown.

RJ Khayo played his way to one receiving touchdown and 220 receiving yards (20 ypg) last season.

Pittsburgh Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Kedon Slovis recorded 2,391 passing yards (199.3 per game), a 58.4% completion percentage, 10 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Last season, Israel Abanikanda ran for 1,431 yards on 239 carries (110.1 yards per game) and scored 20 times.

Rodney Hammond collected 455 rushing yards on 109 carries and five touchdowns last season.

Jared Wayne hauled in 60 catches for 1,062 yards (81.7 per game) while being targeted 103 times. He also scored five touchdowns.

Konata Mumpfield tacked on 553 yards on 58 grabs with one touchdown. He was targeted 92 times, and averaged 42.5 receiving yards per game.

Jerrod Means reeled in 27 passes on 48 targets for 401 yards and two touchdowns, compiling 30.8 receiving yards per game.

