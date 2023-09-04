The No. 9 Clemson Tigers (0-0) will play their ACC-rival, the Duke Blue Devils (0-0) in a matchup on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Tigers are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 13 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Clemson vs. Duke matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Clemson vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. Duke Betting Trends

Clemson won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

The Tigers were 3-4 ATS last season when playing as at least 13-point favorites.

Duke won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

Clemson & Duke 2023 Futures Odds

Clemson To Win the National Champ. +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800 To Win the ACC +140 Bet $100 to win $140 Duke To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the ACC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

