The No. 9 Clemson Tigers (0-0) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Duke Blue Devils (0-0) in a matchup on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Tigers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 13 points. The over/under is 55.5 in the outing.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Duke matchup in this article.

Clemson vs. Duke Game Info

  • Date: Monday, September 4, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Wilmington, North Carolina
  • Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Clemson vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline Duke Moneyline
BetMGM Clemson (-13) 55.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Clemson (-13) 55.5 -500 +380 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Clemson (-12.5) 55.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - +375 -500 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Clemson (-13) - -500 +375 Bet on this game with Tipico

Clemson vs. Duke Betting Trends

  • Clemson put together a 7-7-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Tigers had an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 13-point favorites last season.
  • Duke went 9-4-0 ATS last season.

Clemson & Duke 2023 Futures Odds

Clemson
To Win the National Champ. +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800
To Win the ACC +140 Bet $100 to win $140
Duke
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the ACC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

