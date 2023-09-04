The No. 9 Clemson Tigers (0-0) will face off against the Duke Blue Devils (0-0) in a matchup of ACC teams on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils are currently an underdog by 13 points. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the outing.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Duke matchup in this article.

Clemson vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Clemson vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. Duke Betting Trends

Clemson compiled a 7-7-0 ATS record last year.

The Tigers had an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 13-point favorites last season.

Duke won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

Clemson 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800 To Win the ACC +140 Bet $100 to win $140

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.