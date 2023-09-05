Eddie Rosario, with a slugging percentage of .394 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, September 5 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .256 with 22 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 32 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 82nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 109th and he is 36th in slugging.

Rosario has gotten a hit in 71 of 119 games this season (59.7%), including 26 multi-hit games (21.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this season (34 of 119), with two or more RBI 18 times (15.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 45 of 119 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 59 .281 AVG .230 .319 OBP .301 .557 SLG .393 25 XBH 20 15 HR 5 43 RBI 22 55/12 K/BB 49/20 0 SB 3

