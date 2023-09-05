The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Explore More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has 22 doubles, 32 home runs and 49 walks while batting .273.

He ranks 39th in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

In 70.0% of his games this year (84 of 120), Ozuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (22.5%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 120 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 29 of them (24.2%), and in 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has driven in a run in 45 games this year (37.5%), including 22 games with more than one RBI (18.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 54 times this season (45.0%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 60 .294 AVG .252 .370 OBP .324 .607 SLG .486 30 XBH 24 18 HR 14 38 RBI 39 51/26 K/BB 60/23 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings