Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .689 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on September 5 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .416, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .578.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

Acuna has picked up a hit in 76.5% of his 136 games this season, with multiple hits in 43.4% of them.

Looking at the 136 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 30 of them (22.1%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Acuna has driven in a run in 53 games this season (39.0%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 62.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 21.3%.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 69 .336 AVG .333 .431 OBP .402 .577 SLG .579 32 XBH 35 14 HR 18 37 RBI 48 39/42 K/BB 36/29 29 SB 34

