Austin Riley vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley and his .591 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has 27 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .276.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 27th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.
- Riley has reached base via a hit in 96 games this year (of 137 played), and had multiple hits in 47 of those games.
- In 22.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 53 games this season (38.7%), Riley has picked up an RBI, and in 22 of those games (16.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 71 games this season (51.8%), including 23 multi-run games (16.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|70
|.300
|AVG
|.255
|.362
|OBP
|.312
|.554
|SLG
|.469
|33
|XBH
|28
|16
|HR
|17
|41
|RBI
|45
|71/25
|K/BB
|72/23
|2
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will send Hudson (5-1) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.02 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.02, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.