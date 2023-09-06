Both the Atlanta Braves (90-47) and St. Louis Cardinals (60-78) will look for another strong showing from hitters on a hot streak when the teams match up on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park. Matt Olson is on a two-game homer streak for the Braves, and Jordan Walker has homered in three consecutive games for the Cardinals.

The probable starters are Spencer Strider (16-4) for the Braves and Dakota Hudson (5-1) for the Cardinals.

Braves vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (16-4, 3.62 ERA) vs Hudson - STL (5-1, 4.02 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

The Braves will hand the ball to Strider (16-4) for his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with an ERA of 3.62, a 5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.054.

He has earned a quality start 16 times in 27 starts this season.

Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dakota Hudson

Hudson gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.02 ERA and 33 strikeouts over 56 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

The 28-year-old has a 4.02 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .248 to opposing batters.

Hudson heads into this matchup with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Hudson will try to continue a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.3 frames per outing).

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

