Eddie Rosario vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Eddie Rosario (.394 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 22 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .256.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 102nd, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 72 of 120 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.
- In 18 games this season, he has gone deep (15.0%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 34 games this year (28.3%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (15.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 46 of 120 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|59
|.282
|AVG
|.230
|.326
|OBP
|.301
|.553
|SLG
|.393
|25
|XBH
|20
|15
|HR
|5
|43
|RBI
|22
|55/14
|K/BB
|49/20
|0
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.68).
- The Cardinals surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Hudson (5-1) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.02 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.02, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
