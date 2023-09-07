Andy Dalton 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Following a campaign in which he scored 174.3 fantasy points (21st among QBs), the Carolina Panthers' Andy Dalton is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 47th quarterback off the board this summer (376th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.
Is Dalton on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
Andy Dalton Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|174.24
|14.95
|-
|Overall Rank
|43
|460
|376
|Position Rank
|21
|56
|47
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Andy Dalton 2022 Stats
- Dalton passed for 2,871 yards (168.9 per game), completing 66.7% (252-for-378), with 18 TDs and nine INTs last year.
- Dalton accumulated 26.5 fantasy points -- 30-of-47 (63.8%), 361 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs; 4 carries, 21 yards -- in his best game last season (Week 7 versus the Arizona Cardinals).
- Dalton picked up 1.6 fantasy points -- 8-of-15 (53.3%), 92 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT -- in Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns, in his worst game of the year.
Rep Dalton and the Carolina Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Andy Dalton 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Pass Comp/Att
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush TDs
|Week 4
|Vikings
|13.7
|20-for-28
|236
|1
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Seahawks
|9.9
|16-for-24
|187
|1
|1
|0
|Week 6
|Bengals
|10.5
|17-for-32
|162
|1
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Cardinals
|26.5
|30-for-47
|361
|4
|3
|0
|Week 8
|Raiders
|17.2
|22-for-30
|229
|2
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Ravens
|10.9
|19-for-29
|210
|1
|1
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|7.1
|17-for-27
|174
|1
|2
|0
|Week 11
|Rams
|22.2
|21-for-25
|260
|3
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@49ers
|10.3
|18-for-29
|204
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|13.3
|20-for-28
|229
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|14.1
|11-for-17
|151
|2
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Browns
|1.6
|8-for-15
|92
|0
|1
|0
|Week 17
|@Eagles
|6.0
|18-for-22
|205
|0
|1
|0
|Week 18
|Panthers
|11.0
|15-for-25
|171
|1
|0
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.