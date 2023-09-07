Max Fried gets the nod for the Atlanta Braves on Thursday at Truist Park against Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is set for 7:20 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.

The Braves have been listed as -300 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cardinals (+230). Atlanta is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with -110 odds). A 10.5-run over/under is set for this contest.

Braves vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -300 +230 10.5 -105 -115 -2.5 -110 -110

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Braves have won two of their last four games against the spread.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 82 of the 124 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (66.1%).

Atlanta has a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Braves a 75% chance to win.

In the 138 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-61-3).

The Braves have gone 12-12-0 ATS this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 44-24 46-24 28-18 62-30 71-40 19-8

