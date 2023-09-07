After collecting 196.7 fantasy points last season (eighth among RBs), Miles Sanders has an ADP of 60th overall (21st at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his stats and projections to find out.

Miles Sanders Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 196.70 163.79 - Overall Rank 33 59 60 Position Rank 9 19 21

Miles Sanders 2022 Stats

Last year, Sanders ran for 1,269 yards on 259 carries (74.6 yards per game), including 11 rushing scores.

Sanders accumulated 28.0 fantasy points -- 21 carries, 143 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 12 versus the Green Bay Packers, which was his best game last season.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 15 against the Chicago Bears -- Sanders accumulated 0.9 fantasy points. His stat line was: 11 carries, 42 yards.

Miles Sanders 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Lions 16.5 13 96 1 0 Week 2 Vikings 8.6 17 80 0 0 Week 3 @Commanders 4.4 15 46 0 0 Week 4 Jaguars 27.6 27 134 2 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 6.4 15 58 0 0 Week 6 Cowboys 13.2 18 71 1 0 Week 8 Steelers 13.8 9 78 1 0 Week 9 @Texans 15.3 17 93 1 0 Week 10 Commanders 5.4 12 54 0 0 Week 11 @Colts 4.8 13 47 0 0 Week 12 Packers 28.0 21 143 2 0 Week 13 Titans 9.8 10 24 1 0 Week 14 @Giants 27.5 17 144 2 0 Week 15 @Bears 0.9 11 42 0 0 Week 16 @Cowboys 5.1 21 65 0 0 Week 17 Saints 6.1 12 61 0 0 Week 18 Giants 3.3 11 33 0 0 Divisional Giants 9.0 17 90 0 0 Championship Game 49ers 16.5 11 42 2 0 Super Bowl Chiefs 1.6 7 16 0 0

