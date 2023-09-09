Our projection model predicts the California Golden Bears will beat the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 9 at 10:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at California Memorial Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Looking to bet on Auburn vs. Cal? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Auburn vs. Cal Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Cal (+6) Over (55) Cal 42, Auburn 34

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 2 Predictions

Auburn Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Tigers have one win against the spread this year.

Auburn is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

One of the Tigers' one games this season has hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 55 points, 3.5 higher than the average total in Auburn games this season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Cal Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Bears have a 35.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Golden Bears are 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

Out of Golden Bears one games with a set total, all have hit the over.

The average total in Cal games this season is 1.5 less points than the point total of 55 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Golden Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Auburn 59.0 14.0 59.0 14.0 -- -- Cal 58.0 21.0 -- -- 58.0 21.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.