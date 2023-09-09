The Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) hit the road to meet the Campbell Fighting Camels (0-1) at Johnson Hagood Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Citadel has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking 11th-worst with 0.0 points per contest. The defense ranks 64th in the FCS (34.0 points allowed per game). Campbell ranks 47th in the FCS with 24.0 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 64th with 34.0 points allowed per game on defense.

Citadel vs. Campbell Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium

Citadel vs. Campbell Key Statistics

Citadel Campbell 212.0 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.0 (61st) 473.0 (83rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 452.0 (75th) 198.0 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 84.0 (92nd) 14.0 (121st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.0 (38th) 1 (87th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Citadel Stats Leaders

Graeson Underwood has 14 pass yards for Citadel, completing 25% of his passes this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 21 rushing yards (21.0 ypg) on nine carries.

Cooper Wallace has carried the ball 16 times for a team-high 113 yards (113.0 per game). He has also caught one pass for 9 yards.

This season, Varney Farhnbullah has carried the ball three times for 25 yards (25.0 per game).

Johnny Crawford III has hauled in one reception totaling 5 yards so far this campaign.

Campbell Stats Leaders

Hajj-Malik Williams leads Campbell with 226 yards on 22-of-26 passing with one touchdown compared to zero interceptions this season.

Lamagea McDowell has run for 54 yards on 13 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

NaQuari Rogers has rushed for 26 yards on five carries.

Jalen Kelsey has hauled in 85 receiving yards on six catches to pace his team so far this season.

Chaney Fitzgerald has racked up 53 receiving yards (53.0 yards per game) on seven receptions.

Vincent Wilkins has racked up 44 reciving yards (44.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

