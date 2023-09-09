The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-0) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 as a massive 14-point underdog. The contest has a point total of 60.5.

Offensively, Coastal Carolina ranks 90th in the FBS with 345.0 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 99th in total defense (417.0 yards allowed per contest). Jacksonville State ranks 37th in the FBS with 33.0 points per game, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 11th-best by giving up only 8.5 points per game.

Coastal Carolina vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Brooks Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Coastal Carolina vs Jacksonville State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Coastal Carolina -14 -115 -105 60.5 -110 -110 -600 +425

Week 2 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Coastal Carolina Betting Records & Stats

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall had 24 touchdown passes and two interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 69.7% of his throws for 2,700 yards (207.7 per game).

McCall also rushed for 195 yards and six TDs.

Jared Brown had 49 receptions for 789 yards (60.7 per game) and six touchdowns in 13 games.

On the ground, CJ Beasley scored five touchdowns a season ago and picked up 715 yards (55.0 per game).

Beasley also had 20 receptions for 189 yards and one TD.

In the passing game, Sam Pinckney scored three TDs, hauling in 71 balls for 996 yards (76.6 per game).

JT Killen delivered 49 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 2.5 sacks in 13 games last year.

On defense in 2022, Adrian Hope had 26 tackles, 5.0 TFL, six sacks, and one interception in 13 games played.

Josaiah Stewart recorded 3.5 sacks as well as 4.0 TFL and 25 tackles a season ago.

Ja'Quon Griffin totaled 17 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and five sacks through 13 games played in 2022.

