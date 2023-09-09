After the second round at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship, Pie-Yun Chien is currently atop the leaderboard (+20000 to win).

Kroger Queen City Championship Third Round Information

Start Time: 8:57 AM ET

8:57 AM ET Venue: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par/Distance: Par 72/6,515 yards

Kroger Queen City Championship Best Odds to Win

Xiyu Lin

Tee Time: 9:08 AM ET

9:08 AM ET Current Rank: 47th (-2)

47th (-2) Odds to Win: +1100

Lin Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 73 +1 3 4 88th Round 2 69 -3 4 1 18th

Ruoning Yin

Tee Time: 11:20 AM ET

11:20 AM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-10)

2nd (-10) Odds to Win: +1400

Yin Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -4 4 0 12th Round 2 66 -6 6 0 3rd

Nasa Hataoka

Tee Time: 10:58 AM ET

10:58 AM ET Current Rank: 7th (-8)

7th (-8) Odds to Win: +1600

Hataoka Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 73 +1 3 4 88th Round 2 63 -9 9 0 1st

Rose Zhang

Tee Time: 10:36 AM ET

10:36 AM ET Current Rank: 14th (-6)

14th (-6) Odds to Win: +2000

Zhang Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -2 3 1 36th Round 2 68 -4 6 2 10th

Ally Ewing

Tee Time: 10:14 AM ET

10:14 AM ET Current Rank: 19th (-5)

19th (-5) Odds to Win: +2000

Ewing Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -3 4 1 21st Round 2 70 -2 4 2 38th

Kroger Queen City Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Charley Hull 5th (-9) +2000 Brooke Mackenzie Henderson 27th (-4) +2000 Minjee Lee 7th (-8) +2000 Yuka Saso 5th (-9) +2500 Andrea Lee 14th (-6) +2500 A Lim Kim 65th (-1) +2500 Hae-Ran Ryu 47th (-2) +3300 Hye-jin Choi 19th (-5) +3500 Gabriela Ruffels 14th (-6) +4000 Madelene Sagstrom 12th (-7) +4000

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.