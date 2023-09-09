Utah vs. Baylor: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The Baylor Bears (0-1) will look to upset the No. 14 Utah Utes (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The Utes are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 47.5 points.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Utah vs. Baylor matchup in this article.
Utah vs. Baylor Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Waco, Texas
- Venue: McLane Stadium
Utah vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah Moneyline
|Baylor Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah (-7.5)
|47.5
|-275
|+225
|DraftKings
|Utah (-7.5)
|47.5
|-305
|+245
|FanDuel
|Utah (-7.5)
|47.5
|-310
|+245
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+240
|-303
|Tipico
|Utah (-7)
|-
|-280
|+225
Utah vs. Baylor Betting Trends
- Utah has won all one of its games against the spread this season.
- Baylor is winless against the spread this year (0-1-0).
Utah & Baylor 2023 Futures Odds
|Utah
|To Win the National Champ.
|+6600
|Bet $100 to win $6600
|To Win the Pac-12
|+550
|Bet $100 to win $550
|Baylor
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the Big 12
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
