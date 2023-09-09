In the contest between the William & Mary Tribe and Wofford Terriers on Saturday, September 9 at 6:00 PM, our projection system expects the Tribe to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Wofford vs. William & Mary Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction William & Mary (-26.8) 54.4 William & Mary 41, Wofford 14

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 2 SoCon Predictions

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

William & Mary Betting Info (2023)

The Tribe are winless against the spread this season.

Every Tribe game has gone over the point total this year.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Terriers vs. Tribe 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed William & Mary 34 24 -- -- 34 24 Wofford 7 45 -- -- 7 45

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.