Adam Thielen has a favorable matchup when his Carolina Panthers play the Atlanta Falcons in their season opener (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons allowed 231.9 passing yards per game last year, eighth-worst in the NFL.

Thielen averaged 42.1 receiving yards on 4.1 receptions per game last season while putting up six receiving touchdowns.

Thielen vs. the Falcons

Thielen vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games Against Atlanta last season, six players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass D, the Falcons allowed a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.

Atlanta gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to five players last season.

The Falcons were the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the pass last year. They allowed 231.9 passing yards per game.

The Falcons gave up 26 TDs in the passing game last season (1.5 per game) to rank 23rd among NFL defenses.

Panthers Player Previews

Adam Thielen Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 39.5 (0)

Thielen Receiving Insights

In eight of his 16 games (50.0%) last season, Thielen hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.

He was targeted on 107 throws last season, averaging 6.7 yards per target (96th in NFL).

Thielen scored a receiving touchdown six times last year, out of 17 games played, but did not have multiple TD receptions in any of those games.

Thielen's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 9/11/2022 Week 1 4 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 9/19/2022 Week 2 7 TAR / 4 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/25/2022 Week 3 8 TAR / 6 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/2/2022 Week 4 9 TAR / 8 REC / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/9/2022 Week 5 7 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/16/2022 Week 6 8 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/30/2022 Week 8 7 TAR / 6 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 11/6/2022 Week 9 7 TAR / 3 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/13/2022 Week 10 7 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/20/2022 Week 11 3 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 11/24/2022 Week 12 10 TAR / 9 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 12/4/2022 Week 13 6 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 12/11/2022 Week 14 8 TAR / 7 REC / 65 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/17/2022 Week 15 4 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 12/24/2022 Week 16 5 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 1/1/2023 Week 17 4 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 1/8/2023 Week 18 3 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 1/15/2023 Wild Card 4 TAR / 3 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

