The San Francisco Giants versus Colorado Rockies game on Sunday at 8:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Wilmer Flores and Nolan Jones.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 21st in baseball with 154 total home runs.

San Francisco's .389 slugging percentage ranks 25th in MLB.

The Giants have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.239).

San Francisco is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (612 total).

The Giants are 21st in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.

The Giants strike out 9.4 times per game, the fifth-worst average in the majors.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.

San Francisco has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).

Pitchers for the Giants combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.256).

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 137 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Colorado is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

The Rockies rank 16th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Colorado has scored 620 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

Colorado averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.73 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined 1.536 WHIP as a pitching staff, highest in MLB.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Keaton Winn (0-2) starts for the Giants, his third this season.

His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty threw five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up four hits.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Peter Lambert (3-6) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

He has earned a quality start three times in 10 starts this season.

Lambert has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Cubs L 5-0 Away Logan Webb Justin Steele 9/5/2023 Cubs L 11-8 Away Ryan Walker Kyle Hendricks 9/6/2023 Cubs L 8-2 Away Alex Wood Jordan Wicks 9/8/2023 Rockies W 9-8 Home Kyle Harrison Ty Blach 9/9/2023 Rockies W 9-1 Home Logan Webb Chase Anderson 9/10/2023 Rockies - Home Keaton Winn Peter Lambert 9/11/2023 Guardians - Home Alex Cobb Gavin Williams 9/12/2023 Guardians - Home Tristan Beck Cal Quantrill 9/13/2023 Guardians - Home Kyle Harrison Logan Allen 9/14/2023 Rockies - Away Alex Cobb Chase Anderson 9/15/2023 Rockies - Away Logan Webb Peter Lambert

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-2 Away Peter Lambert Merrill Kelly 9/5/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away Kyle Freeland Brandon Pfaadt 9/6/2023 Diamondbacks L 12-5 Away Chris Flexen Zach Davies 9/8/2023 Giants L 9-8 Away Ty Blach Kyle Harrison 9/9/2023 Giants L 9-1 Away Chase Anderson Logan Webb 9/10/2023 Giants - Away Peter Lambert Keaton Winn 9/11/2023 Cubs - Home Kyle Freeland Jordan Wicks 9/12/2023 Cubs - Home Chris Flexen Javier Assad 9/13/2023 Cubs - Home Ty Blach Jameson Taillon 9/14/2023 Giants - Home Chase Anderson Alex Cobb 9/15/2023 Giants - Home Peter Lambert Logan Webb

