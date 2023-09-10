The Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons are slated to meet in a Week 1 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Laviska Shenault Jr. hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Think Shenault will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Laviska Shenault Jr. score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)

Last season Shenault caught 27 balls on 32 targets for 272 yards and one score, averaging 20.9 yards.

Shenault had a receiving touchdown in one of 13 games last season. However, he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

He rushed for a touchdown once last year in 13 games.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Saints 2 2 90 1 Week 4 Cardinals 0 0 0 Week 7 Buccaneers 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Falcons 6 5 26 0 Week 9 @Bengals 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Falcons 4 3 17 0 Week 11 @Ravens 4 4 7 0 Week 12 Broncos 2 2 19 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 4 4 31 0 Week 15 Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 16 Lions 3 3 53 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 3 2 13 0 Week 18 @Saints 1 1 8 0

Rep Laviska Shenault Jr. with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.