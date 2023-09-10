Laviska Shenault Jr. Week 1 Preview vs. the Falcons
Carolina Panthers receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. has a favorable matchup in their season opener (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons allowed the eighth-most passing yards last year, 231.9 per game.
Shenault's stat line last year included 27 catches for 272 yards and one TD, averaging 20.9 yards per game on 32 targets.
Shenault vs. the Falcons
- Shenault vs the Falcons (since 2021): 3 GP / 25.3 REC YPG / REC TD
- Against Atlanta last season, six players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.
- Against the Falcons last season, 21 players caught a TD pass.
- Atlanta gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to five players last season.
- The Falcons were the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the pass last season. They allowed 231.9 passing yards per game.
- The Falcons' defense was ranked 23rd in the league with 26 passing TDs allowed last year.
Panthers Player Previews
Laviska Shenault Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Falcons
- Receiving Yards: 11.5 (0)
Shenault Receiving Insights
- Shenault did not hit the over on any receiving yards prop bets last year.
- Last season he picked up 8.5 yards per target (32 targets, 272 yards).
- In one of 13 games last season, Shenault had a receiving touchdown. But he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.
Shenault's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Saints
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 90 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cardinals
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Buccaneers
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Falcons
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|6 TAR / 5 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bengals
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Falcons
|11/10/2022
|Week 10
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 ATT / 42 YDS / 1 TD
|at Ravens
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Broncos
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Seahawks
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Steelers
|12/18/2022
|Week 15
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Lions
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Buccaneers
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Saints
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs
