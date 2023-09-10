On Sunday, Marcell Ozuna (.615 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Ortiz. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Pirates.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Stadium: Truist Park

Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Discover More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .273 with 23 doubles, 33 home runs and 50 walks.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.

Ozuna will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with one homer during his last games.

In 71.2% of his games this season (89 of 125), Ozuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (22.4%) he recorded at least two.

In 30 games this season, he has gone deep (24.0%, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish).

Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 47 games this season (37.6%), with more than one RBI in 22 of those contests (17.6%).

He has scored in 57 of 125 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 60 .292 AVG .252 .364 OBP .324 .592 SLG .486 32 XBH 24 19 HR 14 40 RBI 39 57/27 K/BB 60/23 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings