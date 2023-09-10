The Atlanta Falcons (0-0) play a familiar opponent when they host the Carolina Panthers (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in an NFC South battle.

Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Falcons and the Panthers.

Panthers vs. Falcons Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Falcons 3.5 40 -185 +150

Panthers vs. Falcons Betting Records & Stats

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers combined with their opponent to score more than 40 points in 10 of 17 games last season.

The average over/under for Carolina's matchups last year was 41.2, 1.2 more points than this game's total.

The Panthers' record against the spread last year was 8-8-0.

Last season, the Panthers won seven out of the 13 games, or 53.8%, in which they were the underdog.

Carolina was 2-6 last season when entering a game as the underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons and their opponents scored more than 40 points in 10 of 17 games last season.

Atlanta's contests last season had an average point total of 43.7, 3.7 more points than this game's over/under.

Against the spread, the Falcons were 9-7-0 last season.

The Falcons were favored on the moneyline five total times last season. They finished 4-1 in those games.

Atlanta won all three games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter.

Falcons vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Falcons 21.5 15 22.7 23 43.7 10 Panthers 20.4 20 22 19 41.2 10

Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.2 40.4 42.1 Implied Team Total AVG 23.1 22 24.1 ATS Record 8-8-0 4-4-0 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 4-5-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-4 0-3 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 7-6 5-1 2-5

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.7 44.4 42.9 Implied Team Total AVG 24.2 24 24.4 ATS Record 9-7-0 5-4-0 4-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-10-0 4-5-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 4-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-9 2-3 1-6

