Monday's game between the Atlanta Braves (94-49) and Philadelphia Phillies (78-65) going head to head at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on September 11.

The Braves will give the ball to Kyle Wright (0-1, 5.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Phillies will counter with Michael Lorenzen (8-9, 3.95 ERA).

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have won 86, or 66.7%, of the 129 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Atlanta has won 79 of its 116 games, or 68.1%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (836) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves' 3.92 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule