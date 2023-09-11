The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. ready for the second of a four-game series against Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at Citizens Bank Park.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Phillies have +105 odds to win. The contest's total has been listed at 10 runs.

Braves vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: NBCS-PH

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -125 +105 10 -115 -105 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Braves have a record of 6-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have gone 86-43 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

Atlanta has a 79-37 record (winning 68.1% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Atlanta has played in 143 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 78 times (78-62-3).

The Braves have put together a 14-12-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.8% of the time).

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 47-25 47-24 29-18 65-31 75-41 19-8

