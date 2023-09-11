Two of the league's best hitters square off when the Atlanta Braves (94-49) and Philadelphia Phillies (78-65) play at 6:40 PM ET on Monday, at Citizens Bank Park. Ronald Acuna Jr. has a .336 batting average (third in league) for the Braves, and Bryce Harper ranks 10th at .296.

The Braves will call on Kyle Wright (0-1) versus the Phillies and Michael Lorenzen (8-9).

Braves vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: NBCS-PH

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Probable Pitchers: Wright - ATL (0-1, 5.79 ERA) vs Lorenzen - PHI (8-9, 3.95 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Wright

Wright (0-1) will take the mound for the Braves, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, May 3, when he threw two innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up three earned runs.

The 27-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 5.79 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .288.

In five starts this season, Wright has not yet earned a quality start.

Wright has made two starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 3.6 frames when he pitches.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in five chances this season.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

Lorenzen makes the start for the Phillies, his 25th of the season. He is 8-9 with a 3.95 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

During 24 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.95 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .242 to opposing batters.

Lorenzen is trying to record his 12th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Lorenzen will look to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.0 innings per outing.

In seven of his 24 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

The 31-year-old's 3.95 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.176 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Michael Lorenzen vs. Braves

He will take the hill against a Braves offense that ranks first in the league with 1357 total hits (on a .276 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .503 (first in the league) with 275 total home runs (first in MLB action).

Lorenzen has thrown six innings, giving up six earned runs on nine hits while striking out three against the Braves this season.

