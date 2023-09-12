Travis d'Arnaud vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Travis d'Arnaud (batting .128 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Phillies.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .234.
- d'Arnaud has gotten a hit in 34 of 62 games this year (54.8%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (21.0%).
- Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (16.1%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- d'Arnaud has had an RBI in 24 games this season (38.7%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (17.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38.7% of his games this year (24 of 62), with two or more runs three times (4.8%).
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|34
|.204
|AVG
|.256
|.275
|OBP
|.298
|.429
|SLG
|.421
|10
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|17
|19/10
|K/BB
|33/7
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 165 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Wheeler (11-6 with a 3.44 ERA and 192 strikeouts in 170 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 29th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.44), second in WHIP (1.041), and 10th in K/9 (10.2) among pitchers who qualify.
