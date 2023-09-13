Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead the charge for the Atlanta Braves (95-50) on Wednesday, September 13, when they battle Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies (79-66) at Citizens Bank Park at 6:40 PM ET.

The Phillies are listed as +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Braves (-165). The over/under for the game is set at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (16-5, 3.89 ERA) vs Cristopher Sanchez - PHI (2-3, 3.26 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Phillies Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -166 +140 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -165 +140 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Looking to bet on the Braves versus Phillies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Braves (-165) in this matchup, means that you think the Braves will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.06 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Matt Olson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 87 out of the 131 games, or 66.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have a 57-22 record (winning 72.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 5-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Phillies have been victorious in 19, or 44.2%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Phillies have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +140 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Phillies have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +275 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.